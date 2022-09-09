 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond hustles by Villa Grove 35-18

  • 0

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond prevailed over Villa Grove 35-18 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Villa Grove after the first quarter.

The Knights' offense pulled in front for a 29-12 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond struck to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils tried to respond in the final quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News