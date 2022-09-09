Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond prevailed over Villa Grove 35-18 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Villa Grove after the first quarter.

The Knights' offense pulled in front for a 29-12 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond struck to a 35-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils tried to respond in the final quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

