Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond chalked up in tripping Vandalia 41-34 in Illinois high school football action on October 29.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 14-13 advantage over Vandalia through the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 27-19 advantage at halftime over the Vandals.

Vandalia tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 33-26 in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

