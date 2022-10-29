Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond chalked up in tripping Vandalia 41-34 in Illinois high school football action on October 29.
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 14-13 advantage over Vandalia through the first quarter.
The Knights registered a 27-19 advantage at halftime over the Vandals.
Vandalia tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 33-26 in the third quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
