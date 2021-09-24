Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond tenderizes Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 46-19

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 46-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond a 6-0 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.
The Knights opened a modest 13-6 gap over the Broncos at halftime.
The Knights jumped in front of the Broncos 33-19 going into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Villa Grove-Heritage Coop and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Toledo Cumberland on September 10 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.