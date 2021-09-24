Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond tenderizes Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 46-19

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 46-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond a 6-0 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.

The Knights opened a modest 13-6 gap over the Broncos at halftime.

The Knights jumped in front of the Broncos 33-19 going into the fourth quarter.

