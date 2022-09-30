 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond thumps Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in punishing decision 63-8

  • 0

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop's defense for a 63-8 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

The first quarter gave Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond a 21-0 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.

The Knights registered a 49-0 advantage at halftime over the Broncos.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Broncos 14-8 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop squared off with September 24, 2021 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

In recent action on September 16, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Villa Grove on September 16 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News