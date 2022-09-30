Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop's defense for a 63-8 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 30.

The first quarter gave Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond a 21-0 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.

The Knights registered a 49-0 advantage at halftime over the Broncos.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Knights outscored the Broncos 14-8 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.