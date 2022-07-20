As St. Teresa's football field construction continues, the Bulldogs work toward one final CIC title

DECATUR — As the St. Teresa football team runs through summer workouts on their practice field, just a few hundred feet away construction equipment is working on their future home of Boehm-Davis-Munn Field.

It is not a perfect situation for the team as it prepares for preseason practices to kick off Aug. 8, but the new facilities are worth the wait, St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey said.

"(The construction) hasn't affected practices yet. We practice at the same field we have and we can travel from the weight room to the practice field with no problem," Ramsey said. "We've got a new shed up there, too. and a lot of room to store stuff. So far, it hasn't been an issue and they are really making progress on it."

Along with the addition of an eight-lane track, the turf field will expand the footprint of the backside of the St. Teresa campus, giving Friday nights a different feel this fall.

Former St. Teresa athletic director Todd Vohland said that the construction work being done by Decatur's Romano Company is on schedule to be completed by August 26. That won't give the team a lot of time to get accumulated to the new field.

"We played on turf at Belleville Althoff Catholic last year and our first game (this season) at Effingham, they had some field turf put down there as well," Ramsey said. "Before the first home game, we will try to get out on it some. I don't think we will plan to practice on the field the whole time and we will probably go up to the grass field for half the practice."

The Bulldogs open their schedule with two non-conference games, heading to Effingham in Week 1 and hosting Belleville Althoff in Week 2.

The team then begins its final Central Illinois Conference season after being voted out of the conference in December. The Bulldogs travel to Central A&M in Week 3.

Vohland said that although St. Teresa has been trying to find a new conference home since the vote, it is highly unlikely the school will be joining a conference in the near future.

Ramsey, who formerly coached at Shelbyville and Central A&M, is focused on winning one last CIC title.

"I think every year, we have the same goals and that starts with winning nine games and a conference championship," Ramsey said. "We still take pride in trying to win a conference championship and we did it last year. We refer to after the last conference game as the second season starting, and we reset our goals. We are not going to do anything different this season."

Finding their rhythm

Ramsey has been pleased with summer workouts as the Bulldogs look to reload after advancing to the 2A semifinals last season.

"Summer practice has been going really well. The first two weeks of July, we ran an eight-day camp where we got a lot done and it went well," Ramsey said. "We went to Monticello last week for a 7-on-7 and at times we looked good and we have some guys in the passing game that just need reps."

Joe Brummer is back at quarterback for his senior campaign. Last season, he was effective with his passing opportunities in the run-heavy Bulldogs offense with 20 passing touchdowns.

His brother, Matt Brummer, and seniors Billy Guyse, Brycen Hendrix and Jeremy Walker will lead the speedy receiving corps. Hendrix and Walker, along with running back Royce Harper, were medalists at the 1A State Track Meet in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays last spring.

"Matt is our slot type of receiver and he's familiar with everything. Billy has gotten a lot of reps and he made some nice catches," Ramsey said. "Brycen, who has been our lock down corner, is going to get a lot of action offensively. He's got good speed, good quickness and good hands.

"We can go two-deep and three-deep on some of the receiving positions, which will allow us to rotate some guys who are playing full-time defense as well."

Replacing the yards

The Bulldogs head to Clinton for more 7-on-7 competition this week and then to Taylorville next week for a round-robin tournament.

A challenge for Ramsey is seeing who will step in and replace All-State running back Denim Cook's stat line that included 2,493 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns.

The obvious answer is senior runner Harper, who had 615 yards and 10 touchdowns in his junior season. Ramsey said he sees Harper as a multi-dimensional weapon.

"We will be trying to get all of our running backs more involved in the passing game as well," Ramsey said. "Royce has great hands and he's going to be valuable to us in the passing game."

Joining the running back corps are juniors Darion Alexander, who is Cook's younger brother, and Ja'Carrion Jones, who played nose tackle last season.