Athens finally found a way to top Stanford Olympia 14-6 at Stanford Olympia High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Athens darted in front of Stanford Olympia 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 6-6 as the third quarter started.

Athens darted in front of Stanford Olympia 14-6 going into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens and Stanford Olympia faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Athens High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.