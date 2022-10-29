 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens comes to play in easy win over Carmi-White County 48-8

Athens left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Carmi-White County from start to finish for a 48-8 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave Athens a 13-8 lead over Carmi-White County.

The Warriors opened a lopsided 28-8 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Athens charged to a 35-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-0 stretch over the final quarter.

