Athens comes to play in easy win over Carmi-White County 48-8

Athens left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Carmi-White County from start to finish for a 48-8 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave Athens a 13-8 lead over Carmi-White County.

The Warriors opened a lopsided 28-8 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Athens charged to a 35-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 13-0 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.