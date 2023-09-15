Athens eventually beat Auburn 51-34 in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

Athens opened with a 21-0 advantage over Auburn through the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Trojans made it 28-18.

Auburn trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 35-26.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-8 edge.

Last season, Athens and Auburn faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Auburn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Athens faced off against Pleasant Plains and Auburn took on Maroa-Forsyth on Sept. 1 at Auburn High School.

