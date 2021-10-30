Athens drums Macon Meridian in sound fashion 42-14

Impressive was a ready adjective for Athens' 42-14 throttling of Macon Meridian in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Athens made the first move by forging a 7-0 margin over Macon Meridian after the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Hawks controlled the pace, taking a 14-13 lead into intermission.

Athens broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-14 lead over Macon Meridian.

