Athens engulfs Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op in flames 57-21

Athens showered the scoreboard with points to drown Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op 57-21 in Illinois high school football on November 6.
The first quarter gave Athens a 27-7 lead over Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op.
Athens remained on top of Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op through a scoreless second and third quarters.
