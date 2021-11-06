 Skip to main content
Athens engulfs Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op in flames 57-21

Athens showered the scoreboard with points to drown Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op 57-21 in Illinois high school football on November 6.

The first quarter gave Athens a 27-7 lead over Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op.

Athens remained on top of Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op through a scoreless second and third quarters.

