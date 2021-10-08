 Skip to main content
Athens imposes its will on Pittsfield 52-6

Athens' offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 52-6 win over Pittsfield in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

The Warriors opened with a 14-6 advantage over the Saukees through the first quarter.

Athens fought to a 28-6 halftime margin at Pittsfield's expense.

The Warriors and the Saukees were engaged in a towering affair at 36-6 as the fourth quarter started.

Recently on September 24 , Pittsfield squared up on Virden North Mac in a football game . For more, click here.

