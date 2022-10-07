Athens produces precision performance against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 53-7

Athens' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 53-7 in Illinois high school football on October 7.

Athens roared in front of New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a colossal 47-0 gap over the Pretzels at the intermission.

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op showed some mettle by fighting back to a 53-7 count in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.