Athens produces precision performance against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 53-7

  • 0

Athens' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 53-7 in Illinois high school football on October 7.

Athens roared in front of New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a colossal 47-0 gap over the Pretzels at the intermission.

New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op showed some mettle by fighting back to a 53-7 count in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 23, Athens faced off against Williamsville and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op took on Stanford Olympia on September 23 at Stanford Olympia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

