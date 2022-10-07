Athens produces precision performance against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 53-7

Athens' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 53-7 in Illinois high school football on October 7.
Athens roared in front of New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors opened a colossal 47-0 gap over the Pretzels at the intermission.
New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op showed some mettle by fighting back to a 53-7 count in the third quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 23, Athens faced off against Williamsville and New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op took on Stanford Olympia on September 23 at Stanford Olympia High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
