Athens rides the comeback trail to dust Stanford Olympia 22-8

Stanford Olympia's early advantage was a wake-up call for Athens, which turned off the snooze button and stretched for a 22-8 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 9.

Stanford Olympia authored a promising start, taking an 8-0 advantage over Athens at the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Warriors and the Spartans were both scoreless.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Athens and Stanford Olympia locked in an 8-8 stalemate.

The Warriors' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

