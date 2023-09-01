A swift early pace pushed Athens past Pleasant Plains Friday 63-21 at Pleasant Plains High on Sept. 1 in Illinois football action.

Athens opened with a 21-0 advantage over Pleasant Plains through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 40-14 advantage at intermission over the Cardinals.

Athens thundered to a 63-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Athens and Pleasant Plains faced off on Sept. 10, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School.

