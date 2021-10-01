Athens sets a fast pace to trip Auburn 62-17

Athens stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 62-17 win over Auburn in Illinois high school football on October 1.
The Warriors roared in front of the Trojans 32-0 to begin the second quarter.
Athens' offense roared to a 40-3 lead over Auburn at the intermission.
Athens' authority showed as it carried a 54-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.