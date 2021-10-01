 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Athens sets a fast pace to trip Auburn 62-17

  • 0

Athens stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 62-17 win over Auburn in Illinois high school football on October 1.

The Warriors roared in front of the Trojans 32-0 to begin the second quarter.

Athens' offense roared to a 40-3 lead over Auburn at the intermission.

Athens' authority showed as it carried a 54-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Grace Buxton talks about St Teresa volleyball season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News