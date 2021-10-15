Athens sews up Maroa-Forsyth 28-21

Mighty close, mighty fine, Athens wore a victory shine after clipping Maroa-Forsyth 28-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth took a 7-0 lead over Athens heading to halftime locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Athens and Maroa-Forsyth locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

