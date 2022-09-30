 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens smashes through Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 37-8

Athens dismissed Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central by a 37-8 count in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Athens struck in front of Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 29-8 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Jays 8-0 in the last stanza.

In recent action on September 16, Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central faced off against Pleasant Plains and Athens took on Auburn on September 16 at Auburn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

