Athens smashes through Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 37-8

Athens dismissed Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central by a 37-8 count in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Athens struck in front of Petersburg PORTA-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 29-8 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Jays 8-0 in the last stanza.

