 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Athens' speedy start jolts New Berlin 47-22

{{featured_button_text}}

Athens jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 47-22 win over New Berlin during this Illinois football game.

The Warriors stomped on over the Pretzels when the fourth quarter began 34-14.

Athens kept a 26-14 halftime margin at New Berlin's expense.

The first quarter gave Athens a 20-6 lead over New Berlin.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska Cornhuskers Vs. Illinois Fighting Illini preview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News