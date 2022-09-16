 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens survives overtime to fend off Auburn 22-14

Auburn was so close, but not close enough as Athens was pushed to overtime before capturing a 22-14 win during this Illinois football game.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.

Conditioning showed as Athens outscored Auburn 8-0 in the first overtime period.

Last season, Athens and Auburn squared off with October 1, 2021 at Athens High School last season. Click here for a recap

