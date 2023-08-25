Auburn eventually took victory away from New Berlin 20-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Auburn darted in front of New Berlin 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Pretzels got within 14-13.

Auburn darted to a 20-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Auburn and New Berlin faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Auburn High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.