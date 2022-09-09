 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Auburn spins away from trouble to top Pleasant Plains 41-24

Auburn fought back from a slow start and rolled to 41-24 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Pleasant Plains started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Auburn at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans kept a 20-10 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 34-24.

There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Auburn and Pleasant Plains faced off on September 24, 2021 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.

