Auburn spins away from trouble to top Pleasant Plains 41-24

Auburn fought back from a slow start and rolled to 41-24 win over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Pleasant Plains started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Auburn at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans kept a 20-10 halftime margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 34-24.

There was no room for doubt as the Trojans added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.