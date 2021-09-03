 Skip to main content
Auburn stonewalls New Berlin 21-0

Auburn's defense throttled New Berlin, resulting in a shutout win 21-0 in Illinois high school football on September 3.

The Trojans' upper hand showed as they carried a 14-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Auburn's offense jumped to a 7-0 lead over New Berlin at halftime.

Defense ruled the first quarter as the Trojans and the Pretzels were both scoreless.

