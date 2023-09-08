Auburn unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Pleasant Plains 48-21 Friday during this Illinois football game on Sept. 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Auburn and Pleasant Plains fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Trojans fought to a 26-21 intermission margin at the Cardinals' expense.

Auburn pulled to a 40-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Auburn and Pleasant Plains squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Auburn High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Auburn squared off with New Berlin in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.