Bazinga: Early lead pushes Jacksonville over Springfield 51-14

Jacksonville stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 51-14 victory over Springfield in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Jacksonville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.
The Crimsons fought to a 36-8 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.
Jacksonville roared to a 51-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
