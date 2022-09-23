Bazinga: Early lead pushes Jacksonville over Springfield 51-14

Jacksonville stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 51-14 victory over Springfield in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Jacksonville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Springfield through the first quarter.

The Crimsons fought to a 36-8 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

Jacksonville roared to a 51-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

