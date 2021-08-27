 Skip to main content
Bazinga: Quick lead pushes Maroa-Forsyth past Auburn 58-10

Maroa-Forsyth raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 58-10 win over Auburn in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Maroa-Forsyth's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's upper-hand showed as they carried a 58-10 lead into the fourth quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense struck to a 58-3 lead over Auburn at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 41-0 margin over Auburn after the first quarter.

