Beardstown grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 46-44 win against Jacksonville Routt in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.
The first quarter gave Beardstown a 30-14 lead over Jacksonville Routt.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.
The Rockets enjoyed a 30-16 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
The last time Jacksonville Routt and Beardstown played in a 49-6 game on Sept. 10, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 2, Jacksonville Routt faced off against White Hall North Greene.
