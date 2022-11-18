Before a possible showdown with St. Teresa, Maroa-Forsyth focused on Downs Tri-Valley

MAROA — With the sun setting and the sky darkening, the Maroa-Forsyth football team practiced in the snow on the field turf at Boyd Field this week.

The temperature was in the upper 20s and the strong wind made conditions feel more like Alaska than Central Illinois.

Yet the team was happy to be out there as they prepared for Saturday's 1 p.m. Class 2A North Bracket semifinal with Downs Tri-Valley.

"I felt pretty good and it is always a lot of fun, especially with the snow out there. The kids are locked in and we had fun, which was the most important part," Maroa quarterback Kaiden Maurer said. "I think being out in it definitely helps. I hope Saturday is a little better but it is always good to practice in these conditions."

The weather forecast for Saturday around Decatur is a high of 35 with gusting 30-mile-per-hour winds possible. The frozen turf won't be as forgiving, but for Trojans senior linebacker Aiden Riser, the cold is easy to overcome.

"I think the nerves and just being warmed up, it gets your body and mind in the right condition to play in this type of weather," Riser said. "(At practice), you want to focus in, but you still want them to have fun. You want to encourage everyone that this is still everyone out here playing the game that we love. It's not just a job. We all know we want to win, but we want to have fun and play with your brothers."

This year's Trojans are another step in that football brotherhood that has seen 11 semifinal teams in the past 20 season. For this group, this is the farthest they have made it as players, but not as fans.

"I came to a few of those playoff games as a kid but obviously it is always a little bit better when you get to play in one," Maurer said. "We are thankful to be in this position."

The team was thankful for Maurer in last week's quarterfinals win against Rockridge, 21-7. The junior had two rushing touchdowns and grabbed two interceptions, including one INT that killed Rockridge's final drive.

"(Maroa head coach Josh Jostes) always says 'Dudes will be dudes when it's time to be a dude.' and that is the kind of the mindset I go in with to every game," Maurer said.

Riser added 74 yards rushing and a touchdown last week, putting him at 654 yards for the season and 26 rushing TDs.

"I feel that that game was about heart. We came out and punched them early and then we kind of fluttered on offense and then the defense needed to pick up," Riser said. "Of course, Kaiden is a dude for us and makes plays constantly. It is the fact that we didn't quit and we never blinked on defense. We were able to control the game defensively."

Riser leads the defense at linebacker with 116 tackles, includes 24 for a loss. It is the fourth year leading the team in tackles and the senior was named to his fourth 2A All-State team by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.

"It is one of those feelings where all the hard work you put in is finally paying off," Riser said. "Obviously, we are still worried about a goal that we still have as a team more than the individual accomplishments."

Maroa continues its battle through the 2A North Bracket with Tri-Valley, which has an All-Stater of its own in running back Blake Regenold. The Vikings senior has 2,090 yards on 243 carries and 27 touchdowns and will be the focus of Riser and the other Trojans running backs.

"All of our linebackers have to stay disciplined and we have to read the linemen. We can't look in the backfield and we have to hone in on No. 34 and be up for the challenge," Riser said. "This is the first time in school history we have played in the North and it is a cool experience. Even for the coaches who have been around a long time, it is different for everybody. We've liked the challenge. It is new faces for everyone."

Riser could sense that this year's team was something different and could get the program back to a state championship game.

"You could feel it in the team even before we got here. It is a team chemistry thing and I think our guys have the no-quit attitude," Riser said. "No matter what happens on Saturday, I know we are not going to quit and we're going to keep fighting. I'm pretty confident that we will fight for 48 minutes and we're going to come out on top."

St. T on the horizon

In the 2A South Bracket, St. Teresa hosts Johnston City on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the semifinals.

If both teams win, they would meet in the 2A state championship on Friday, Nov. 25 at 1 p.m. at the University of Illinois' Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

The seniors on this year's Trojans team were in middle school the last time Maroa and St. Teresa squared off. That was in the 2A semifinals in 2018 when the Trojans won 16-14 on the road in Bulldogs running back Jacardia Wright's final high school game.

"That would be the biggest game of my life, obviously, and the biggest game in a long time in Macon County," Riser said. "To be able to be a part of something like that would just be amazing. Just how much we would want to win that game and how much it would mean to our school and our community, it would be huge."

But bigger than who they would play at state is getting there and finishing a perfect 14-0 season — something the Trojans haven't done since the 2A state championship team in 2006.

"I knew that any of these past few weeks could have been my last Saturday and I know that if everything goes as planned, I'll have two more weeks left," Riser said. "I want to finish the right way with my team. We've made it 12 weeks in and we are 12-0. Why stop now?"