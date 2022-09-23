Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond zipped to a quick start to key a 42-6 win over Kansas Tri-County Coop on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond jumped in front of Kansas Tri-County Coop 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Titans' expense.

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.