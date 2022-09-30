Beginning was the end: Pleasant Plains opens an early gap to jar Pittsfield 43-12

Pleasant Plains shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Pittsfield 43-12 in Illinois high school football action on September 30.

Pleasant Plains opened with a 14-0 advantage over Pittsfield through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Pleasant Plains charged to a 29-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-6 advantage in the frame.

