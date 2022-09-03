Beginning was the end: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opens an early gap to jar Springfield 56-13

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Springfield 56-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin darted in front of Springfield 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones' offense breathed fire in front for a 42-6 lead over the Senators at halftime.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin stormed to a 56-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

