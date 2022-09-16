Beginning was the end: Villa Grove opens an early gap to jar Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 40-19

Villa Grove scored early and continued the onslaught to prevail in a 40-19 win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in Illinois high school football action on September 16.

The first quarter gave Villa Grove an 18-0 lead over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop.

The Blue Devils' offense pulled in front for a 40-0 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop battled back to make it 40-13 in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Broncos' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

