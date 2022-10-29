 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Belleville Althoff Catholic's authoritative start keys victory over Shelbyville 38-34

Belleville Althoff Catholic broke in front early and tripped Shelbyville for a 38-34 win in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Belleville Althoff Catholic opened with a 31-8 advantage over Shelbyville through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Shelbyville took the lead 34-31 to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Crusaders, as they climbed out of a hole with a 38-34 scoring margin.

