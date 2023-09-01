Belleville Althoff scored early and often in a 46-13 win over Decatur St. Teresa during this Illinois football game.

Belleville Althoff opened with a 28-7 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa through the first quarter.

The Crusaders opened a mammoth 34-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Belleville Althoff pulled to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-5 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Belleville Althoff squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School.

