Bent but not broken: Mattoon weathers scare to dispatch Taylorville 17-14

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mattoon's direction just enough to squeeze past Taylorville 17-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Mattoon a 14-7 lead over Taylorville.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Green Wave maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-3 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.