Bent but not broken: Mattoon weathers scare to dispatch Taylorville 17-14

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mattoon's direction just enough to squeeze past Taylorville 17-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 9.

The first quarter gave Mattoon a 14-7 lead over Taylorville.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Green Wave maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-3 in the final quarter.

The last time Mattoon and Taylorville played in a 12-9 game on September 10, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

