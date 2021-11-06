Benton sets a fast pace to trip Monticello 42-12

Benton broke out to an early lead and topped Monticello 42-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Rangers made the first move by forging a 21-6 margin over the Sages after the first quarter.

Benton's offense jumped on top to a 35-6 lead over Monticello at the intermission.

The Rangers' supremacy showed as they carried a 42-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the final quarter.

