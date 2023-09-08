Bethany Okaw Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Toledo Cumberland 33-12 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

The Timberwolves opened an enormous 27-6 gap over the Pirates at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Timberwolves and the Pirates each scored in the final quarter.

