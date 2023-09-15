Bethany Okaw Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-6 win over Argenta-Oreana in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Timberwolves fought to a 20-6 halftime margin at the Bombers' expense.

Bethany Okaw Valley pulled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Timberwolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

