Bethany Okaw Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-6 win over Argenta-Oreana in Illinois high school football on Sept. 15.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Timberwolves fought to a 20-6 halftime margin at the Bombers' expense.
Bethany Okaw Valley pulled to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Timberwolves held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
