Big games from Mount Zion's Brayden Trimble and Makobi Adams overpower Mattoon in Week 2

MOUNT ZION -- The Mount Zion passing connection between quarterback Makobi Adams and receiver Brayden Trimble was nearly unstoppable on Friday, as the Braves racked up 486 yards of offense in a 42-21 win over Mattoon.

Mattoon was able to get on the scoreboard first, taking advantage of an interception by Kaden Junge of an Adams' pass. Green Wave running back Deaiden Arnold scored from a yard out to go up 7-0 with 4:31 left in the first quarter.

The Braves then scored 28 unanswered points, beginning with the first Adams-to-Trimble score from 51 yards out with 2:16 left in the first quarter to tie it 7-7.

With 1:17 left in the first half, Adams connected with Grant McAtee for what looked like a short gain in the middle of the field. McAtee then flipped the ball to Trimble on a hook and ladder play and Trimble ran it in for the last 33 yards for the score, putting Mount Zion up 14-7 at the break.

Adams then ran in a seven-yard touchdown to put Mount Zion up 21-7 with 5:24 left in the third quarter.

On the next Braves drive, Adams threw a four-yard touchdown score to McAtee to build the lead to 28-14 with 2:20 left in the third quarter.

Mattoon quarterback Slater Trier connected with Owen Hawkins with eight seconds left in the third quarter from nine yards out to cut the Braves' lead to 28-14.

Adams then connected with Trimble on back-to-back drives, first from 38 yards out and then 67 yards, to give Mount Zion a 42-14 lead.

Trier hit Hawkins again for a 17-yard score with 3:30 left in the game for the final Green Wave score in the 42-21 loss.

Trimble finished with 32 yards rushing and a TD, along with 240 yards on 10 receptions and three more scores.

Adams finished 17-for-27 for 322 and four passing touchdowns and one rushing score. Running back Bryson Richardson finished with a team-high 103 yards on the ground.

Trier was 9-for-29 for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Green Wave running back Taerick Grace led the team with 69 yards rushing and Arnold had 60.