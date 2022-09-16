Big start becomes big finish as Virden North Mac bowls over Litchfield 43-6

Virden North Mac rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 43-6 win over Litchfield on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Virden North Mac pulled in front of Litchfield 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Virden North Mac steamrolled to a 43-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.

