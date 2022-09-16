 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big start becomes big finish as Virden North Mac bowls over Litchfield 43-6

  • 0

Virden North Mac rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 43-6 win over Litchfield on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Virden North Mac pulled in front of Litchfield 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Virden North Mac steamrolled to a 43-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 2 , Virden North Mac squared off with Piasa Southwestern in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News