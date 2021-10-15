 Skip to main content
Bismarck-Henning delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Westville 19-13

Bismarck-Henning topped Westville 19-13 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football on October 15.

The Tigers started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the end of the first quarter.

Bismarck-Henning registered a 13-7 advantage at intermission over Westville.

Bismarck-Henning and Westville were engaged in a tight affair at 19-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Bismarck-Henning withstood Westville's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

