Bismarck-Henning delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Westville 19-13

Bismarck-Henning topped Westville 19-13 in a tough tilt in Illinois high school football on October 15.

The Tigers started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the end of the first quarter.

Bismarck-Henning registered a 13-7 advantage at intermission over Westville.

Bismarck-Henning and Westville were engaged in a tight affair at 19-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Bismarck-Henning withstood Westville's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.