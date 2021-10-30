Bismarck-Henning dismantles Virden North Mac in convincing manner 35-6

Bismarck-Henning earned a convincing 35-6 win over Virden North Mac in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.
The Blue Devils moved in front of the Panthers 8-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Blue Devils' offense breathed fire to a 22-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Bismarck-Henning's authority showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
