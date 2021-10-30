Bismarck-Henning dismantles Virden North Mac in convincing manner 35-6

Bismarck-Henning earned a convincing 35-6 win over Virden North Mac in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

The Blue Devils moved in front of the Panthers 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense breathed fire to a 22-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Bismarck-Henning's authority showed as it carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.