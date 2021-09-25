Bismarck-Henning engulfs Fithian Oakwood in flames 42-14

Bismarck-Henning offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Fithian Oakwood with an all-around effort during this 42-14 victory on September 25 in Illinois football.
Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.
Recently on September 10 , Fithian Oakwood squared up on Clifton Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.