Bismarck-Henning escapes Catlin Salt Fork in thin win 43-42

  • 0

Bismarck-Henning finally found a way to top Catlin Salt Fork 43-42 in Illinois high school football action on September 30.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Storm took a 21-7 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.

Catlin Salt Fork enjoyed a 35-13 lead over Bismarck-Henning to start the final quarter.

The Blue Devils rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Storm 30-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Bismarck-Henning and Catlin Salt Fork squared off with October 1, 2021 at Bismarck-Henning High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Catlin Salt Fork squared off with Gilman Iroquois West in a football game.

