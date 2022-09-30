Bismarck-Henning escapes Catlin Salt Fork in thin win 43-42

Bismarck-Henning finally found a way to top Catlin Salt Fork 43-42 in Illinois high school football action on September 30.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Storm took a 21-7 lead over the Blue Devils heading to the halftime locker room.

Catlin Salt Fork enjoyed a 35-13 lead over Bismarck-Henning to start the final quarter.

The Blue Devils rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Storm 30-7 in the last stanza for the victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.