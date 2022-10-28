Bismarck-Henning slides past Westville in fretful clash 43-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Bismarck-Henning nipped Westville 43-35 at Bismarck-Henning High on October 28 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Bismarck-Henning a 21-14 lead over Westville.

The Blue Devils' offense jumped in front for a 28-21 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

Bismarck-Henning jumped to a 36-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers outpointed the Blue Devils 14-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

