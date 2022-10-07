Bismarck-Henning smacks Georgetown-Ridge Farm in shutout victory 59-0

Bismarck-Henning's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-0 during this Illinois football game.
In recent action on September 23, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Catlin Salt Fork on September 23 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here.
