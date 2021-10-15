 Skip to main content
Blank check: Arcola writes off Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 28-0

  • 0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Arcola followed in overpowering Villa Grove-Heritage Coop 28-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.

The first quarter gave the Purple Riders a 7-0 lead over the Blue Devils.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 7-0 intermission score.

The Purple Riders' force showed as they carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 1 , Arcola squared up on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a football game . For more, click here.

