Blank check: Jacksonville writes off Springfield Lanphier with nothing but zeroes 65-0

Jacksonville sent Springfield Lanphier home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 65-0 decision at Jacksonville High on September 2 in Illinois football action.

Jacksonville opened with a 21-0 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

The Crimsons registered a 51-0 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Jacksonville pulled to a 65-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

