Blank check: Pana writes off Nokomis 17-0

Pana corralled Nokomis' offense and never let go to fuel a 17-0 victory during this Illinois football game.

The first quarter gave the Panthers a 10-0 lead over the Redskins.

Pana took control in the third quarter with a 17-0 advantage over Nokomis.

Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.

Recently on October 1 , Pana squared up on Litchfield in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

