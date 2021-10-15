Blank check: Pana writes off Nokomis 17-0

Pana corralled Nokomis' offense and never let go to fuel a 17-0 victory during this Illinois football game.
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 10-0 lead over the Redskins.
Pana took control in the third quarter with a 17-0 advantage over Nokomis.
Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.
