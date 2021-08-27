 Skip to main content
Blank check: Warrensburg-Latham writes off Argenta-Oreana 65-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Warrensburg-Latham on Friday as it blanked Argenta-Oreana 65-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on August 27.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

Warrensburg-Latham opened a gargantuan 44-0 gap over Argenta-Oreana at the intermission.

The Cardinals opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Bombers through the first quarter.

