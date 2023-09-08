Bloomington Central Catholic recorded a big victory over Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44-7 in Illinois high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Bloomington Central Catholic squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.

Recently on Aug. 25, Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared off with Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.